iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 28th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. 127,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,471. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEMA. Curi Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,191 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.