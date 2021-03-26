iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.96% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

EWP opened at $27.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.