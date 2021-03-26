iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. 24,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

