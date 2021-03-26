iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,217 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

