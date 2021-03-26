iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. 88,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.