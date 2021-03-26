iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.66. 172,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

