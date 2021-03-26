iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 989.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,235 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $353,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.22. 383,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $390.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.62 and a twelve month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

