iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.32. 355,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $244.62 and a 52-week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

