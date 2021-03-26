iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 189,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.