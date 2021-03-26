iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.26% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

BYLD stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

