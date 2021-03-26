Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $11.41.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

