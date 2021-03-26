iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 12,526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 280,057 shares.The stock last traded at $32.09 and had previously closed at $30.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). On average, research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

