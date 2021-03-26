Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.78 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Itron by 11.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.