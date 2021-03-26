Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea Sells 4,710 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,593.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86.

On Monday, February 1st, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 28,336 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $426,456.80.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.02. 340,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,436,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $13,428,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after purchasing an additional 932,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 570,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 396,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

