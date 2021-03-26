Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.82% of Envista worth $98,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $13,343,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Envista by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,951 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -312.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

