Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 14,697 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.45% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $107,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

