Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $114.41 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.93% of GATX worth $114,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in GATX by 21.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after purchasing an additional 401,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GATX by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in GATX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

