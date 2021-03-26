Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $117.05 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,844 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.42% of Discover Financial Services worth $117,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 107,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

