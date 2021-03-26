Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $125.69 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,315 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.61% of Zebra Technologies worth $125,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $461.26 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $170.63 and a 52 week high of $516.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.39 and its 200-day moving average is $370.91.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

