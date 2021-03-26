Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.85% of HealthEquity worth $99,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 14.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 76.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,602,792. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.83 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,396.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.