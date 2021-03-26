Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 231,749 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231,749 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.26% of Ciena worth $102,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 81,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $2,444,646 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

