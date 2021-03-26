Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 253,472 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,472 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.58% of Conagra Brands worth $102,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after purchasing an additional 245,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $74,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $37.88 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

