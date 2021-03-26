Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 163,649 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.56% of CDW worth $104,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after acquiring an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 922,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 783,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after buying an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CDW by 10,701.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 45.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after acquiring an additional 352,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

