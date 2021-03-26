Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $103,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $193.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $130.61 and a one year high of $193.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

