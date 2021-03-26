Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.73

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 13234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jardine Matheson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the insurance brokerage, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

