Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) shot up 3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.51. 4,253,807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 939,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.