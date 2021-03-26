JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

