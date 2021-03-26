Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,355. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

