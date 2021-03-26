Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €28.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

