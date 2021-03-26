Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €28.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.83 ($29.22).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

