Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AC Immune SA’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AC Immune in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

