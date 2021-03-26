Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

