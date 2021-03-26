Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Plus500 Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plus500 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plus500’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF opened at $18.70 on Friday. Plus500 has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

