Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lui forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sino Biopharmaceutical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.92.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

