Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,950 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,652.19 ($99.98).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB opened at GBX 6,412 ($83.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,204 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,057.01.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.