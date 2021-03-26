Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 5,950 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.21% from the stock’s previous close.
RB has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,652.19 ($99.98).
RB opened at GBX 6,412 ($83.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £45.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,204 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,057.01.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
