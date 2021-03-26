Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ANTA Sports Products Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 1.22. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

