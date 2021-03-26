Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kronos Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Kronos Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kronos Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

KRON stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.