Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Yue Yuen Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

