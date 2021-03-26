Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NYSE:PCPL) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $1,997,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $12,546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Atalan Capital Partners, Lp bought 287,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PCPL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

