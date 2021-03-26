Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.23. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

