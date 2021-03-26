Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,521,000 after purchasing an additional 299,988 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,170,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,170,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.29. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $95.03 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

