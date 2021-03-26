Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,700 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $101.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

