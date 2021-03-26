Jefferies Group LLC Sells 176,960 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,960 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 504.4% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,147,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 957,581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 105,640 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

