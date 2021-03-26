Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 366,112 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

