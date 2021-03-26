Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PDC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

