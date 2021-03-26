John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.50.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 691.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,754,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter.

JBT opened at $133.64 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.