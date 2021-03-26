John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.
JW.B stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
About John Wiley & Sons
