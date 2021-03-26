John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

JW.B stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

