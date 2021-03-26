Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 84,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.02. The company had a trading volume of 158,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.38 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $429.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.