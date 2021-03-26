Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,630.14

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,630.14 ($34.36) and traded as high as GBX 3,027 ($39.55). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 3,027 ($39.55), with a volume of 445,057 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,069.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,630.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

