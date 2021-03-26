Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $613,666. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.28. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,910. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $150.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

