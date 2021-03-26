Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $40,900.38 and approximately $8,040.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00648962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

